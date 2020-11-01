Russian embassy denies death of two Russian border guards in southern Armenia

YEREVAN, November 1. /TASS/. Media allegations about the death of two Russian border guards on Armenia's southern border have nothing to do with the reality, the Russian embassy's press-service said in Yerevan on Sunday.

"In connection with media requests for a comment on rumors by several sources about the death of two Russian border guards we say that they have nothing to do with the reality. We urge the mass media to take a cautious and balanced attitude to such fakes," the statement runs.

Russia's border guards are present in Armenia in accordance with the treaty On the Status of the Border Guard Troops of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia and the Terms of their Functioning, of September 30, 1992.