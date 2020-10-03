Armenian Defense Ministry reports three downed planes of Azerbaijani Air Force

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that three aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Around 08:25 (07:25 Moscow time - TASS), an enemy plane was hit in the southern direction. At 08:46 (07:46 Moscow time - TASS) ... two more enemy aircraft were shot down," press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.