OAS to meet in Washington on November 12 over situation in Bolivia

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Monday its Permanent Council will gather for a special session in Washington on November 12 after Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation.

The meeting was initiated by a number of states, including Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Guatemala, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.

Bolivia on October 20 held a presidential election. According to the election returns published by the Supreme Election Court, Morales emerged the winner in the first round. His chief rival Carlos Mesa declared he would not recognize the results. After the election returns were announced, a tide of protest demonstrations and strikes followed. Morales imposed a state of emergency and accused the opposition of an attempt to stage a government coup. On November 10, he declared his resignation and described the situation in the country as a government coup. Earlier, the armed forces, the opposition and the trade unions had asked him to step down.

Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera tendered resignation following Morales. Several ministers, a number of lawmakers, including Senate speaker Adriana Salvatierra and speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Victor Borda also stepped down.

The Organization of American States is a regional international organization bringing together the nations of the Western Hemisphere.