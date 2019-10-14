Trump calls on European states to take back ISIS militants remaining in Syrian prisons

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The United States has already taken back the most dangerous militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, outlawed in Russia) held in prisons in Syria, now Europe should take the rest, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
"The U.S. has the worst of the ISIS prisoners. Turkey and the Kurds must not let them escape. Europe should have taken them back after numerous requests. They should do it now. They will never come to, or be allowed in, the United States!" he wrote.
On October 10, Trump confirmed that the US had taken the 2 ISIS militants Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh tied to beheadings in Syria out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the U.S. It was noted that the American sides plans to take the two terrorists to the US to bring them to justice.
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The operation started with airstrikes on the positions of the Kurdish units. Its goal is said to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.