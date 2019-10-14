Trump calls on European states to take back ISIS militants remaining in Syrian prisons

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The United States has already taken back the most dangerous militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, outlawed in Russia) held in prisons in Syria, now Europe should take the rest, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The U.S. has the worst of the ISIS prisoners. Turkey and the Kurds must not let them escape. Europe should have taken them back after numerous requests. They should do it now. They will never come to, or be allowed in, the United States!" he wrote.