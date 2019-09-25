Maduro says best moment for boosting ties with Russia has come

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes that his visit to Russia will encourage comprehensive development of both countries.
"The visit to Russia strengthens [our] alliance, bilateral cooperation and contributes to comprehensive development of our peoples. This is a respectful and friendly relationship that we have been building over the past 20 years, and the best moment has come for its consolidation. Long live Venezuela! Long live Russia!" Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.
La visita a Rusia fortalece la alianza, la cooperación bilateral y aporta al desarrollo integral de nuestros pueblos. Una relación de respeto y amistad que construimos desde hace 20 años, y que está en el mejor momento para su consolidación. ¡Viva Venezuela! ¡Viva Rusia! pic.twitter.com/tSILobPA4Z— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 25, 2019
The Venezuelan leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Maduro held talks in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the meeting, the Russian leader noted that Moscow backed all legitimate authorities in Venezuela, including the president, as well as dialogue between Nicolas Maduro and the opposition forces.