Maduro says best moment for boosting ties with Russia has come

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes that his visit to Russia will encourage comprehensive development of both countries.

"The visit to Russia strengthens [our] alliance, bilateral cooperation and contributes to comprehensive development of our peoples. This is a respectful and friendly relationship that we have been building over the past 20 years, and the best moment has come for its consolidation. Long live Venezuela! Long live Russia!" Maduro wrote on his Twitter account.