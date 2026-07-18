Russia’s Rublev reaches final of tennis tournament in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev advanced to the Bastad ATP final with a hard-fought victory over Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in a thrilling three-set semifinal. The match concluded with Rublev edging out Tabilo 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, confirming his status as the tournament’s top seed. In the upcoming final, Rublev will face Italy’s second-seeded Luciano Darderi.

The 28-year-old Russian, ranked 16th globally, boasts 17 ATP singles titles, with his most recent victory dating back to February of last year. Despite his success on the tour, Rublev has yet to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam. Notably, in 2021, he claimed Olympic gold in mixed doubles alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and contributed to Russia’s triumphs in both the Davis Cup and ATP Cup.

Tabilo, 29, and seeded third, stands at world No. 31. The Chilean has secured three ATP titles and this season’s best Grand Slam performance was reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The Bastad tournament, an ATP 250 event played on clay courts, features a total prize fund of €612,600. Historically, Darderi claimed the trophy last year, while Rublev remains the only Russian to have previously lifted the Bastad title, which he achieved in 2023.