Fetisov announces preparations for hockey match featuring Russian, American legends

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. A historic matchup between legendary Russian and American hockey players could soon become a reality, according to two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov. In an interview with TASS, Fetisov shared insights into ongoing efforts to bring this exciting event to life.

In March 2025, US President Donald Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to organize exhibition hockey matches between players from the NHL and the KHL in the United States and Russia. Fetisov explained, "Our country’s president mentioned this to President Trump and provided him with a clear direction on the matter."

However, Fetisov noted that such endeavors involving professional leagues are complex and require considerable time to implement. "Unfortunately, these projects don’t come together quickly," he said. "From discussions with experts, I estimate it would take two to three years to organize a single game - let alone a series of matches. That’s why I’ve proposed a legends’ match instead; it’s more feasible. We’ve been in talks with our colleagues for several months now, and we’re hopeful we can reach an agreement."

As previously reported by TASS, a different hockey event is scheduled for July 1 at Luzhniki Stadium, featuring a match between the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia team and the Russian team Red Machine.