Russia wants Romania banned from hosting int’l sports tournaments — Russian sports chief

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia will seek to deprive Romania of the right to host international gymnastics tournaments, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Friday.

The Russian Gymnastics Federation (RGF) announced earlier in the day its decision to withdraw from the 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca due to serious breaches of competition rules by the organizers.

TASS reported earlier that Cluj-Napoca Mayor Emil Boc opposed returning Russian athletes the right to compete under the national flag and anthem and stated his intention to prevent Russia’s national symbols to be displayed at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup in his city.

"The most recent incident that occurred in Romania regarding the Gymnastics Challenge Cup shows that European countries are trying to treacherously violate the Olympic Charter as well as the Charter of World Gymnastics, the rules of the competition on the whole," Degtyarev stated.

"I should say that Europeans have come to believe that sports can be used as a tool of pressure and discrimination against Russia and Belarus, but it shocked them when international organizations restored justice and legality. This is when such provocations emerged," he continued.

"This is why we will do everything possible on our behalf to ensure that Romania is deprived of the right to play host to international gymnastics competitions and, in addition, all other global sports tournaments. It should be a lesson for this country and its local princelings," Degtyarev added.

The Russian Gymnastics Federation noted that it will seek strict enforcement of World Gymnastics decisions using all available international legal mechanisms.

The 2026 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup is scheduled to take place in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca between June 26-28 and is an official event on the World Gymnastics calendar.

On May 18, the Executive Committee of World Gymnastics decided to lift previously imposed restrictions on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete internationally under the Russian flag. European Gymnastics later informed TASS of the decision and stated it would decide on lifting restrictions by May 24, eventually following suit.

In December 2025, the IOC Executive Board issued recommendations allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions under national flags and anthems. The recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.