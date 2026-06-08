Andreeva’s game-pattern differs from Sharapova, Kournikova — Russian tennis chief

KAZAN, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s teen-prodigy tennis star Mirra Andreeva is unique and cannot be compared in terms of her game-style with country’s female greats like Maria Sharapova and Anna Kournikova, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Monday.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) official website reported earlier in the day that Andreeva rose by two places in its newly released Top-10 Weekly Rankings.

Last week, Andreeva won the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, the 2026 French Open, where in the final she defeated in straight sets Maja Chwalinska from Poland 6-3; 6-2.

"She is unlike everyone, resembling neither Sharapova nor Kournikova. She is a unique tennis player, displaying her own individual style and distinctive qualities in the game," the RTF president said in an interview with TASS.

Russia’s merited female tennis star Sharapova was just 17 years old when she won her Grand Slam title, snatching it in the final of the 2004 Wimbledon. In all, Sharapova won 36 WTA titles, including five Grand Slams, throughout her career.

Anna Kournikova, despite never winning a singles title, reached WTA World No. 8 ranking in 2000. She achieved greater success playing in women’s doubles, where she was at times the world No. 1 player. Paired with Martina Hingis she won Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 1999 and 2002, as well as at the WTA Final Championships in 1999 and 2000.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open took place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament was played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros.

Andreeva, 19, is now the 2026 French Open champion and a five-time WTA winner. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.