Russia’s return to global sports arena would be good for everyone — sports official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The global sports world would only benefit if previously imposed sanctions against Russian athletes are lifted, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Friday.

"Sports often becomes an element of sanctions. This is unacceptable," Degtyarev said at a panel discussion titled "Future of Olympic Movement: Challenges and Perspectives" held on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We personally know all about this," Degtyarev said. "Sanctions harm not only those targeted, but also global sporting competition. Russia's return would benefit the entire sports world. It's time to end this. We are working systematically together with the IOC [International Olympic Committee]."

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games are slated to be hosted by the US city of Los Angeles between July 14 and 30. The previous edition of the Summer Olympics was hosted by the French capital of Paris in 2024 between July 26 and August 11. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed a team of 15 Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics as neutrals.

In December 2025, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board issued recommendations that allowed athletes in international federations from Russia and Belarus to participate in youth disciplines under the national flags and anthems. This recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.

Later on, some of the international sports federations decided to lift all previously imposed restrictions not only for youth athletes but for all athletes at various levels from Russia and Belarus.

2026 SPIEF

The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.