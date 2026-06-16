Exhibition dedicated to 90th anniversary of famous Russian cartoon studio opens in Moscow

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. The Miracles Factory interactive exhibition, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the iconic Russian cartoon studio Soyuzmultfilm (SMF Studio), was opened in Moscow, TASS reports.

"We decided to present an exhibition to our audience that will be interesting for both adults and children and will give an insight into magic world of animation. We want guests to feel like they're part of this creative process, let them take a look behind the scenes and see how the miracle is born - our cartoons," said Yuliana Slashcheva, the Chairman of the SMF Studio Board of Directors.

The display will offer an opportunity to tour the creative "workshops" of the movie studio and become familiar with all the stages of cartoon development, from first sketches and recording of characters’ voices to modern animation technologies. The visitors will learn about specific features of painted, stop-motion and 3D animation, and use the audio guide and interactive elements of the exhibition.

The exhibition is not just for children, Slashcheva said. "You watched these cartoons when you were little and now you can bring your children and laugh at the same jokes. This is what SMF Studio is all about: uniting generations," she added.