Putin congratulates noted Russian explorer on yet another world record

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated prominent Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov on his record-breaking balloon flight, stressing the role of such daring expeditions in the upbringing of young people.

"Such daring, inspiring expeditions like your flight make a substantial contribution to the upbringing of young people, in continuation of the remarkable traditions of pioneers and explorers that our country has always been famous for," the president said in a congratulatory telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The president also emphasized that in adverse weather conditions, the balloonists, Fyodor Konyukhov and Ivan Menyaylo, "sure-footedly covered a most difficult route - more than 2,500 kilometers over the waters of the Barents and Kara seas."

As Putin noted, the fortitude and strength of spirit of the travelers "in resisting stormy Arctic winds is admirable and shows the limitless abilities of humankind."

The president also stressed that the record was dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Russia-wide movement "Education, Health and Spirituality for the Children of Russia."

On March 25, a hot air balloon manned by Russian adventurers Fyodor Konyukhov and Ivan Menyaylo covered a distance of more than 2,368 kilometers, beating the record set by Japanese explorers in 1994. Konyukhov and Menyaylo made the first flight in the history of Russian aeronautics in an open basket hot air balloon over the sea in the high northern latitudes.

Fyodor Konyukhov is something of a legend in ballooning, holding the world record for the fastest flight around the world in a hot air balloon. For this achievement, he was awarded "The Pilot of the Year" honor by the International Federation of Aeronautics (FAI) in 2016.