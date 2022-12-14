Over 20 acts of sabotage registered in Russia in 2022 — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A total of 21 acts of sabotage were registered in Russia this year, while only one was registered last year, says Vasily Piskaryov, head of the State Duma Committee on security and countering corruption and head of the Duma Commission on investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

"According to the Prosecutor General’s office, only one crime, classified as sabotage, was registered last year, while this year, there were 21. As you can see, it’s a sharp increase, so we must take harsh legislative response measures," he said during the State Duma meeting Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Russian State Duma passed a bill in the first reading that introduces criminal responsibility up to life in prison for aiding sabotage activities.

The bill proposes adding new offenses to the Russian Criminal Code: assisting sabotage activities, training for sabotage activities and organization of a sabotage group and participation in such a group. Criminal responsibility will also be provided for involvement, calls and enticement to, as well as funding of sabotage.