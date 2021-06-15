Master of the Arctic expedition’s second stage kicks off from Arkhangelsk

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific research vessel departed from the Arkhangelsk port on June 10. The Master of the Arctic expedition’s second stage key objective is to analyze conditions of the polar bears, an expert of the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution (the Russian Academy of Sciences) Ilya Mordvintsev told TASS.

"We have 20 days," he said. "Over that time, we will sail along the Barents Sea to Cape Zhelaniye and further on to the Franz Josef Land archipelago."

"This time, our group from the Institute of Ecology and Evolution is working under the Clean Seas projects, and our major scientific task is to see how polar bears are spread, to catch some [animals], possibly using a helicopter, to install marks and to take samples," he added.

The scientists will analyze the gender and age parameters, how the animals are spread during the current season — whether they are mostly on ice, islands or coastlines. They hope to fit a few females with satellite collars: the males’ neck is too large for such devices, and they fight to get rid of the nuisances much quicker, the expert said.

"Males are also very interesting, but, unfortunately, when we install transmitters on their fur, they would not last for long," the scientist said. The US, Canada and Russia have installed ear marks, but due to small sizes the appliances can operate for six weeks maximum - this time frame is not sufficient for stable observations. The collars can be transmitting data for 1.5-2 years.

Bio tests

During the expedition, scientists will collect bio samples to be tested for viruses, parasites, past diseases and hormone levels. They will make toxicology tests of fur and blood, including to see presence of heavy metals. The experts will take microbiological samples from the nasopharynx, pharynx, rectum to study the microflora. These results will be compared with earlier samples from other Arctic animals.

"Presently, we do not have serious concerns about mercury or heavy metals. As for the presence of Sulphur, we have noted certain diseases: a number of viruses, a number of pathogens that the bear had encountered during its life. However, those results were mostly in the elderly animals, not among the young," he said. "Everything is within the norm, as yet there were no critical health-threatening substances in analyzed bodies. This applies to almost all the bears that we have caught."

The expedition will return to Arkhangelsk on June 30, and first results may be expected in autumn, the regional government said.

About the project

The Master of the Arctic environmental project is being implemented under an agreement between Rosprirodnadzor, the Center for Arctic Initiatives and the Clean Seas International Environmental Fund. In 2021, the first stage began in May - from the Tiksi airport onboard the Let L-410 plane scientists went to search for polar bears and other Arctic mammals. They explored the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea. Under the project, experts study marine mammals and the general environmental situation in the Arctic. In 2020, the expedition members made more than 30,000 photos and more than 30 hours of video material showing 40 polar bears, 100 wild reindeer, 250 walruses and 160 beluga whales.

Scientists say the polar bear is an indicating species of the Arctic ecosystems. According to experts, the global population is about 25,000 animals. This estimation, however, is outdated.