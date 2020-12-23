Combination of online and traditional learning formats will evolve, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 23. /TASS/. The combination of online learning opportunities and its traditional format will evolve, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I think the combination of these opportunities will develop," he said. Putin noted that now, against the backdrop of the pandemic, not all schoolchildren have switched to the online mode of education. Thus, "almost all junior schoolchildren study in a regular, offline mode, only 2% of schools work online."

"This is due not only to coronavirus, but also to influenza and other seasonal diseases. This has happened before, back in Soviet times, when the flu was raging, schools sometimes closed. This is just a necessary measure," Putin said. He added that no more than 10% of high school students switched to the remote mode.

At the same time, Putin also noted the advantages of the online format. According to him, this gives narrow-profile specialists and outstanding scientists a chance of more active participation in the educational process, which is much more difficult with the usual format.