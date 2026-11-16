MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The refusal on the part of Germany, Italy and Japan to support a Russia-led resolution on fighting the glorification of Nazism shows that they have actually walked back their UN-membership pledges, Grigory Lukyantsev, Director of the Department for Multilateral Cooperation on Human Rights at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

On November 10, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly at its 81st session voted in favor of a Russia-proposed draft resolution entitled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance." Germany, Japan and Italy refused to back the measure.

"They professed to have acknowledged their historical guilt and responsibility for instigating World War II and for numerous war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity. And here they go voting against condemning terrorism," the senior Russian diplomat said, taking a TASS reporter’s question. "That is, they apparently decided to walk back the pledges and assurances that they gave upon joining the organization," he argued.

The voting by those three countries "showed clearly that the countries failed to realize their responsibility for the crimes against peace and humanity," Lukyantsev argued.

Moscow is hosting an international forum of ombudsmen from November 16-18. Participants in the event will focus on general guarantees for the protection of human rights and the identification of priorities for international cooperation between ombudsmen.