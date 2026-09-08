MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. BRICS works in the interests of its members and is not directed against any party, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia disagrees with those who claim that BRICS is directed against any Western countries.

BRICS works in the interests of its members and those states that share the ideology of the association. BRICS is not directed against any third party. This is what makes BRICS unique. Those who continue to call BRICS the antagonist of certain countries are making a serious mistake, Peskov emphasized.