Kiev loses some 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 205 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 140 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 410 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 325 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and up to 50 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, logistics centers over past day

Over the past day, Russian forces struck a military airfield, logistics and distribution centers, energy and transportation facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as enemy temporary deployment sites in 152 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroups have struck distribution and logistics centers, a military airfield, and Ukrainian forces’ fuel, energy, and transportation infrastructure facilities, production facilities and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Stellar Jet logistics hub in Kiev Region

Russian forces have struck the Stellar Jet logistics hub in the Kiev Region using Geran-4 Seeker drones, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Objective control data confirms a strike on the Stellar Jet logistics hub near the city of Vishnevoye in the Kiev Region using Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicles. The designated target was hit," the statement reads.

Russian forces take control of Kazachya Lopan in Kharkov Region

The Battlegroup North has established control of the Kazachya Lopan settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry has said.

"As a result of decisive action, units of the battlegroup North have taken control of the of Kazachya Lopan settlement in the Kharkov Region," the news release reads.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian unmanned boat in Black Sea

The Russian Black Sea Fleet destroyed an unmanned Ukrainian Navy boat in the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Black Sea Fleet destroyed an unmanned boat operated by the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 464 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 464 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 464 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces clear buildings of Ukrainian militants following liberation of Svyatogorsk

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West are clearing building basements of Ukrainian militants following the liberation of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West carried out active operations, liberating the city of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. An operation is currently underway to clear building basements of Ukrainian militants who may be hiding there," the statement reads.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russian forces had taken control of 14 populated localities in the previous month, including Kazachya Lopan and Svyatogorsk.

Russian forces strike Dachnoye distribution center in Odessa Region

Russian forces have struck the Odessa-22 distribution center near Dachnoye in the Odessa Region, as well as three other logistics centers, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Live recording footage confirms strikes on the <…> Odessa-22 distribution center near the Dachnoye settlement in the Odessa Region, as well as on three logistics centers near the settlements of Nerubaiskoye in the Odessa Region, Voskresenskoye in the Nikolayev Region, and the city of Zaporozhye by Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicles, destroying all the targets," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike logistics center in Kiev with Geran-4 Seeker drone

A Russian Geran-4 Seeker drone struck a logistics center in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said. "We share footage of objective monitoring of a strike on a logistics center in the city of Kiev with a Geran-4 Seeker UAV. The strike hit the target," the ministry stated.