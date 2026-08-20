MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The EU is aiding and abetting terrorism by transferring proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Transferring funds to the Kiev regime is nothing less than aiding and abetting the organization of terrorist attacks," the diplomat noted.

"Russia has the right to file claims against individuals who sponsor genocide, terrorism, or other international crimes committed by Ukraine. Europeans participating in the plundering of interest from the reinvestment of Bank of Russia assets fully fall into this category. Such actions will not go unpunished," she emphasized.