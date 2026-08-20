Poland flaunts its remilitarization — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Poland is seeking to showcase the accelerated remilitarization at the international level, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Warsaw apparently seeks to display its accelerated remilitarization at the international level. For example, on August 15, the largest military parade in the country’s history was held in the capital of Poland to mark the Day of the Polish Army. The organizers clearly wanted to overshadow the Millennium Parade of 1966," the diplomat said at a news briefing.

According to her, they failed to achieve this, despite the demonstration of military equipment produced by the United States, Germany, and the Republic of Korea.

"However, the propaganda demonstration was a success," Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that everyone also saw the purpose for which all of this was undertaken – the carefully cultivated myth·making that Poland’s accelerated military build·up is merely a forced response to the threats allegedly coming from Russia.