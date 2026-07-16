Russia-China relations steam ahead on basis of friendship treaty — envoy

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China has become a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations, providing both countries with confidence as they look toward the future, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"Our relationship is not only a model but also a guarantor of stability on a global scale. This truly unprecedented level of our bilateral ties has been achieved to a significant extent thanks to the principles enshrined in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation signed in 2001," the Russian diplomat said in an interview with China Central Television.

"I should say that our treaty remains a strong foundation for our relationship. At the same time, it is not a rigid or static foundation, but a living framework that enables us to continue developing our partnership under today’s evolving geopolitical conditions, to look to the future with confidence, and to remain certain that our relations will continue to move steadily forward," he said.

Morgulov stressed that cooperation between Russia and China serves as a model for how relations between two major neighboring powers should be built in the 21st century. He identified four fundamental principles that define interaction between Moscow and Beijing.

"First and foremost, there is genuine equality. Second, there is mutual respect. Third, there is a willingness to take into account the legitimate interests of one’s partner," the ambassador explained. "And finally, there is non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. Together, these principles have produced remarkable results and elevated our relationship to what is truly an unprecedented level in the entire history of our bilateral ties."

On July 16, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Chinese President Jiang Zemin signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China. The agreement laid the foundation for the comprehensive expansion of bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing. During the Russian president’s visit to Beijing in May this year, the two sides agreed to extend the treaty.