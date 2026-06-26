Union State military security to be ensured by all forces — Russian Defense Ministry

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. The military security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be ensured by all the forces and means available to the nations, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate, Army General Viktor Goremykin said at the fourth International Anti-Fascist Congress.

"The interstate treaty on security guarantees within the Union State, which entered into force in 2025 and is aimed at protecting the sovereignty, integrity and inviolability of our territories and external borders, creates a reliable basis for the alliance between Russia and the Republic of Belarus. I am convinced that together with the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Belarus, we will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the military security of the Union State with all the forces and means available to us," Goremykin said.