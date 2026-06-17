Russia, ASEAN cooperation based on strong bonds of friendship — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is based on strong bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, as well as accumulated positive partnership experience, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I am sure that we can look forward to the future with optimism, as cooperation between Russia and ASEAN is based on strong bonds of friendship and mutual assistance as well as the accumulated experience of partnership work," Putin stated at a ceremonial reception dedicated to 2026 Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

A ceremonial reception on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation Putin in honor of the attending heads of delegations is held today at the Galiaskar Kamal Tatar State Academic Theatre.

Besides multilateral discussions, Putin is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings. Some of them will take place today, including meetings with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. In addition, the Russian president will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan later in the evening.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that on June 17-18, the Russia-ASEAN summit will be held in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Several documents are expected to be signed at the event, including the Kazan Declaration and the Russia-ASEAN Comprehensive Plan of Action.

This is not the first time Russia has hosted such a summit, as in 2016 the country’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted a similar event marking the 25th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations.

The Philippines currently chairs ASEAN, and the previous Russia-ASEAN summit was held in 2021 via videoconference.