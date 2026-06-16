Six people injured in overnight drone attack in Moscow Region — governor

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow Region overnight into Tuesday morning, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Six people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the attack, the governor added.

"Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 86 unmanned aerial vehicles over the Moscow Region overnight and during the morning. According to preliminary information, six people were injured," he wrote on his Max channel.

Vorobyov said that four men were injured in the Sluchainy settlement near the city of Elektrostal, and two of them were hospitalized. Drone debris also struck an apartment building in Elektrostal, damaging windows from the fourth through the sixteenth floors, as well as a residential building under construction from the twelfth through the sixteenth floors.

A 57-year-old man was injured in the Parkovy neighborhood in the town of Kotelniki. "A 13-year-old girl sustained a wound to her left thigh in the community of Tsibino near Voskresensk," the governor said.

Vorobyov also said that a fire broke out on the roof of a two-story brick house in the community of Grigorovo in the Ramenskoye urban district, while drone debris damaged windows and siding on a private home in the community of Durykino near the city of Solnechnogorsk. Drone debris also damaged the facade of an administrative building in the town of Chernogolovka. No injuries were reported at those locations.

"Emergency services, firefighters, and personnel from Russia's Emergencies Situations Ministry are working at all debris impact sites. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical assistance," the governor added.