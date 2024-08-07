Russian K-52 helicopters hit Ukrainian troop, combat vehicles on border with Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Ka-52 helicopters struck Ukrainian troops and combat vehicles on the border with the Kursk Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Crews of army Ka-52 helicopters delivered airstrikes on Ukrainian troops and combat vehicles on the border with the Kursk Region. The strikes were delivered with the use of S-8 free-flight aircraft rockets and Vikhr guided aircraft projectiles at designated targets," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, after firing rockets the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, shot decoy flares and returned to the home airdrome. According to the combat controller, all designated targets were hit.