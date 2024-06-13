NATO's latest moves reflect growing role of nuclear weapons in planning — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The role of nuclear weapons in NATO's military planning is growing, there are talks about their deployment in Poland and other European countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Izvestia.

"From the latest exercises and from the latest documents we can see that the role of nuclear weapons in NATO's military strategy and military planning is only growing. There is talk about the use of nuclear weapons in Poland and other countries. And we should keep this in mind also from the point of view of working out neutralization measures, if such talks take the form of concrete plans," the diplomat said.

Grushko added that accusations against Russia of a nuclear threat were "another move to turn things upside down." "It is NATO that today is on the path of escalation, not to speak of nuclear weapons," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.