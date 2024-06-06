Kremlin refrains from disclosing contents of Putin-Biden correspondence

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not disclose the contents of correspondence between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, on the subject of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We will never publish correspondence at the level of heads of states," he said, when asked whether the Kremlin planned to publish letters, mentioned by Putin during his meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

Addressing a delegate from a US media outlet, Putin mentioned a letter from Biden. The Russian president said he answered it by saying that if the United States wants the conflict in Ukraine to be over, Washington needs to stop supplying the Kiev government with weapons.

He made no mention of dates when the exchange took place. However, judging by the context, it happened after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The last phone conversation between the two leaders took place on February 12, 2022, and before that - in late 2021. Prior to that, they met in a video conference format. The only personal meeting between Putin and Biden as presidents was held on June 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland.