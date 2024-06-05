IAEA Board of Governors passes resolution critical of Iran

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. The IAEA Board of Governors has adopted an anti-Iranian resolution that was proposed by Germany, France and the UK, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to international organizations in Vienna.

"The IAEA Board of Governors passed an anti-Iranian resolution, which had been proposed by three European countries, in a 20-2 vote, with 12 abstentions," he said on Telegram.

According to Reuters, the resolution calls on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA, explain uranium traces at some undeclared sites, and reverse its decision to expel several inspectors from the country.

Ulyanov, in an interview with Iran's Irna news agency, previously warned the resolution "will not bring any positive results, but could prompt a serious escalation of the Iranian nuclear situation." IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said before the opening of the Board of Governors meeting that the agency has no information suggesting Tehran has a nuclear weapons program. At the same time, he said the IAEA cannot affirm that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, as the agency doesn’t see proper cooperation from the country.