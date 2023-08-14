Russia’s Medvedev pointedly mocks once-neutral Finland’s turn to NATO with Telegram joke

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev underscored the absurdity of Finland’s accession to NATO by posting a joke on his Telegram channel featuring a question-and-answer dialogue between two imaginary Finns.

"Pekka, why has our country joined NATO?" one Finn, Matti, asks the other. "Because we are facing the Russian threat," Pekka answers. "But why are we facing the Russian threat?" Matti ponders. "Matti, that’s because we are joining NATO," Pekka concludes.

Medvedev illustrated his jocular post with a picture.

Following World War II, Finland adopted a neutral stance in the Cold War and afterwards, but in 2022 Helsinki decided to abandon its longstanding neutrality to seek membership in the North Atlantic Alliance. In April 2023, the Nordic country officially became NATO’s 31st member state.