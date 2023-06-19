Ukrainian forces shelled DPR’s Volnovakha with HIMARS rockets, authorities say

DONETSK, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Volnovakha, DPR, with HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), Mayor Konstantin Zinchenko told TASS Monday, citing preliminary information.

"Judging by the collected shrapnel, these are foreign-made missiles, presumably HIMARS," he said.

The collected shrapnel will be seized and sent for forensic examination. According to the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes, Ukrainian forces fired M-31 shrapnel missiles from M142 HIMARS MLRS from positions in Zaporozhye.

According to the city administration, 19 civilians were injured, 5 were hospitalized. Most shells landed in the humanitarian warehouse area, where people arrived to obtain construction materials.

Ukrainian forces shelled Volnovakha on Monday morning. According to the DPR mission to the JCCC, 10 missiles were fired.