Italy in first row of states seeking ‘Russia’s strategic defeat’ — Deputy Foreign Minister

ROME, March 23. /TASS/. Italy is currently "in the first row of countries that desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," which is regrettable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview for Italy’s ANSA Thursday.

"Italy is always in our hearts, but, currently, it is in the first row of countries that desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and this is regrettable," the diplomat said. "For centuries, Italy and Russia had exceptional relations in many spheres. There were highs and lows, even wars. But Rome was one of the few, with whom we had a deep understanding of each other’s positions."

In March 2022, the Italian parliament approved the resolution on provision of aid to Ukraine, including military one. Five inter-agency decrees with a classified list of weapons being shipped were issued. The new government, which entered office in October, 2022, approved the decree on extension of the time span of military aid to Ukraine for the entirety of 2023. In the beginning of this year, the government approved the sixth decree on military aid.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly pointed out the danger of weapons shipped to Ukraine spreading to other regions.