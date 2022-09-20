Russian defense industries improve work with reliance on real combat experience — Putin

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian defense industry enterprises are improving their work based on the experience of real combat operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the industry’s representatives in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

"Today, given the current situation, challenges and threats our country is facing, defense industry enterprises are working under pressure, in an intensive mode. Labor staffs promptly solve intricate tasks, reorganize production and improve products in accordance with the experience of real military operations," Putin said.

He stressed that representatives from defense enterprises were visiting the frontline personally to see their products in action and to hear comments from military personnel.

"I would like to stress this and I would like to thank them for that. This is not just a responsible attitude to doing one’s job. This is heroism to a certain extent, and it makes a tremendous contribution to improving the military equipment being used in the course of hostilities," Putin said.

He noted the growing production of high-tech civilian products, which were in great demand both in Russia and abroad.

The president urged those present at the meeting to get focused on the most specific and most pressing organizational, financial and technological problems. "First of all, of course, we will discuss issues related to the supply of weapons, equipment and ammunition to the troops, first and foremost, those participating in the special military operation," he stressed.