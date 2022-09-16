Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over phone, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported.

"The interlocutors referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that despite the relative tranquility at the border, the situation caused by Azerbaijan's aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia remains very tense," the statement said.

According to the press service, the Armenian Prime Minister and Russian President also discussed issues related to the implementation of decisions taken in connection with Armenia's application to the CSTO.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed to TASS that such a conversation indeed took place.

"Indeed, there was a telephone conversation late at night," Peskov said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday night that Azerbaijan’s armed forces were shelling Armenian settlements. Baku said that it retaliated Yerevan’s actions. Later Azerbaijan announced that the sides had agreed on a ceasefire, but Armenia claimed that the shelling continued.·

The Armenian Security Council held an emergency meeting and decided to ask for help from Russia to invoke the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as the CSTO and the UN Security Council. Pashinyan told the parliament on Wednesday that 105 servicemen had been killed by the Azerbaijani actions.