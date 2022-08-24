Russian-Latvian relations degrade to technical contacts — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The current level of relations between Moscow and Riga has been downgraded literally to technical contacts, Russia’s Ambassador to Latvia Mikhail Vanin said on Wednesday.

"Relations [between Russia and Latvia] cannot be called relations. They are rather technical contacts," he said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He refrained from any forecasts concerning possible severance of relations between the two countries. "I cannot comment such decisions. Obviously, it is up to our authorities - the president, the foreign minister - to decide," he added.

On July 14, Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismantling of 69 military monuments dating back to the Soviet era, including the monument in Riga’s Victory Park, memorials dedicated to the soldiers of the Red Army in Liepaja, Rezekne and Daugavpils. On August 3, a monument to Soviet soldiers was dismantled in Riga’s Pardaugava district.

The demolition of monument to the soldiers of the Red Army - the liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the Nazi invaders - began on August 23. According to Riga’s city legislature, the monument is to be completely dismantled by November 15. It is planned to spend around 2.1 million euro on that.