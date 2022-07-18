Russian, Turkish envoys to hold economic consultations in Tehran, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish representatives will hold special consultations in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss economic issues, including settlements in national currencies, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"We have scheduled to hold special consultations with Turkish counterparts dedicated to the issues of further improving and bolstering Russia-Turkey cooperation, including the issues of switching over to mutual settlements in national currencies," the Russian presidential aide said.

The upcoming meeting of Russian and Turkish representatives in Tehran is set to discuss "a very broad range" of economic issues, he pointed out.

The consultations will be held in the first half of the day or in the mid-afternoon on July 19 in Tehran, before Russian President Vladimir Putin begins his visit to the Iranian capital, Ushakov specified.

The Russian delegation heading for Tehran will include "people who have relation to economic issues - Co-Chairman of the Inter-Governmental Commissions with Turkey and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Presidential Aide Maksim Oreshkin," the Kremlin aide said.

As Ushakov pointed out, "this is quite logical that Novak and Oreshkin will also meet with Iranian counterparts who are in charge of economic issues."

Putin-Erdogan talks

The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled for July 19 in Tehran will be the first encounter this year, although both leaders "frequently communicate over the phone, and already 10 telephone contacts have been held this year, and both the issues of the bilateral agenda and literally all international problems, including the situation in Ukraine, are discussed," Ushakov pointed out.

"Russia and Turkey have established an intensive political dialogue and our cooperation is of strategic nature and embraces various spheres," the Kremlin aide said.

At their upcoming summit in Tehran, the Russian and Turkish leaders are set "to discuss key issues of developing Russia-Turkey cooperation, the pace of implementing flagship projects in the trade and economic sphere and also substantially discuss some international issues, including the situation around Ukraine," Ushakov said.

The Russia-Turkey trade grew by 57% in 2021 to $33 billion and doubled in January-April this year, the Kremlin aide pointed out.

"Work under joint strategic projects proceeds as planned. This year, 12.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas were supplied to Turkey via the Blue Stream and the Turkish Stream gas pipelines and work continues to build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. Its first unit is set to be built by Turkey’s centenary in 2023 and a ceremony of pouring the first concrete at the fourth power unit is planned for July 21," Ushakov said.