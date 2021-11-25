Vucic says over 100 issues discussed during meeting with Putin

SOCHI, November 25. /TASS/. Russian and Serbian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic, discussed around 100 issues at a meeting on Thursday. The Serbian leader said following the talks that Putin had around 90 questions to him, whereas Vucic put 10 points on the table.

"He (Putin - TASS) had many questions to me on Kosovo and Metohija, Russia will stick to its responsible policy of observing international law, support Serbia. It will take a day to tell everything we spoke about, Putin had around 90 questions to me on various areas. I had maybe 10 points, albeit broad ones. We spoke for a long time about Kosovo, about the situation in the region, about the Albanians’ reluctance to hold a real dialogue, about the developments in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, about the whole region," Vucic said, broadcast live from Sochi by the Pink TV channel.

The meeting also focused on the construction of railways, the reconstruction of the Belgrade railroad network, the construction of the subway system, radiopharmacology, and documents will be signed on those issues soon, the Serbian president said, adding that the sides also discussed cultural exchanges, tourism, boxing. "When you speak for three hours there are almost no issues that have not been mentioned. I am very glad and grateful to Putin who found enough time for Serbia despite a difficult day for Russia (Kuzbass coal mine emergency - TASS)," he noted.