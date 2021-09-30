Moscow urges Dushanbe, Kabul to seek ways to settle border tension, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable alternatives to settle tensions on the Tajik-Afghan border, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are observing with concern the growing tension in Tajik-Afghan relations against the background of the mutually acrimonious statements by the leaders of both countries. There are reports of the sides pulling armed forces to the shared border. <…> We are urging Dushanbe and Kabul to seek mutually acceptable alternatives to settle the current situation," he noted.

The diplomat said that, according to information by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), tens of thousands of fighters from special units had been deployed only in Afghanistan’s frontier Takhar Province. He pointed to the difficulties the country is having in the socioeconomic sphere. Industrial production is on the decline while prices are climbing.

"A reduction in cash turnover is noted, the country’s banking sector is paralyzed. An overwhelming number of public employees, including the Taliban military, have not been paid. Under these conditions we spotlight the decision of the US Department of Treasury which allows state institutions, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. We view this as a positive sign, even more so since the US bears the brunt of responsibility for the developments taking place in Afghanistan today," the diplomat added.

According to the official, the Taliban reacted in a positive way. "We are highlighting yet another statement by the movement’s official representative on the intention to stop drug smuggling from Afghanistan. We are counting on the active work of the authorities aimed at curbing the drug threat," he concluded.