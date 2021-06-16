Russia and United States should cooperate in Arctic — Putin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States should interact on issues related to the Arctic region, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following talks with his American counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday.

"I told our colleagues that I do not see any concerns here (regarding the actions of Russia in the Arctic - TASS), on the contrary, I am deeply convinced that we can and should cooperate in this direction," Putin said.

"Russia and the United States are among the eight members of the Arctic Council, Russia chairs the Arctic Council this year. Moreover, as you know, there is a strait between Alaska and Chukotka, the Unites States is on one side and Russia is on the other. All this together should push us to join efforts," the Russian President said.

Putin pointed to the groundlessness of the US concerns about Russia’s alleged engagement in the militarization of the Arctic region.

"These concerns of the American side about the militarization [of the Arctic region] are absolutely groundless. We are not doing anything there that was not in the Soviet Union. We are restoring the infrastructure that was once completely destroyed. This is military and border infrastructure, and the infrastructure related to nature conservation," he said.

Putin added that Russia is also creating a base of the Emergencies Ministry in the Arctic region. This will make it possible to rescue people at sea, if necessary.