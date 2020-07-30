Germany likely to benefit from US troop withdrawal, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The withdrawal of part of the US contingent from Germany won’t impact security in this country and Berlin is likely to even benefit from this move, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"Some observers interpret withdrawal of 12 000 US troops from Germany as “punishment” of Berlin. Why? Germany isn’t under threat. So, security will not be affected. Politically Germany is likely to benefit from that [the US troops’ withdrawal]," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.