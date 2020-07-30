Germany likely to benefit from US troop withdrawal, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The withdrawal of part of the US contingent from Germany won’t impact security in this country and Berlin is likely to even benefit from this move, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.
"Some observers interpret withdrawal of 12 000 US troops from Germany as “punishment” of Berlin. Why? Germany isn’t under threat. So, security will not be affected. Politically Germany is likely to benefit from that [the US troops’ withdrawal]," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.
Ulyanov noted that the US administration’s decision on relocating part of its forces could impact only economic situation in the areas located near the US military bases.
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday that the US would bring about 6,400 forces home and relocate about 5,600 troops to Italy and Belgium.
US President Donald Trump announced on June 15 that Washington would reduce the number of US troops in Germany from 34,500 to 25,000 unless Berlin agreed to pay for their deployment and raise defense spending in accordance with NATO agreements. Trump has repeatedly demanded that all NATO countries spend at least two percent of their gross domestic products on defense.