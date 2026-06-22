Three killed, five injured in school shooting in Philippines

BANGKOK, June 22. /TASS/. At least three people have been killed and another five injured in a school shooting in the Philippines, the Inquirer news outlet reported, citing police sources.

According to police, the incident took place at a high school in the city of Tacloban in the Leyte Province. Law enforcement officers detained one of the suspects, a minor who had previously had problems with the law. The second suspect remains at large, and a police operation is underway to capture him.

All of the injured have been taken to the hospital. Police are working to establish the consequences of the incident, as well as its causes.