Ukrainian military fires over 100,000 live rounds at DPR since situation escalated

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired over 100,000 live rounds at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since the conflict escalated in mid-February last year, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said on Monday.

"As many as 16,451 attacks were recorded in the 403 days of escalation, of which 16,119 involved heavy weapons," the statement reads. "The enemy fired a total of 104,462 live rounds of various calibers," the mission added.

As many as 684 civilians, including 28 children, were killed in the DPR within the borders established before the start of the special military operation. As many as 3,787 civilians, among them 106 children, were killed in areas liberated during the special military operation. A total of 4,471 people lost their lives, including 134 children, the DPR mission specified.

As many as 2,568 civilians, among them 181 children, suffered wounds in the DPR within the borders established before the start of the special military operation, and 104 civilians, including four children, stepped on Lepestok, or "petal," anti-personnel mines. Three of them subsequently died of their wounds. As many as 1,685 civilians, including 93 children, were wounded in areas liberated during the special military operation. A total of 4,253 people suffered wounds, including 274 children, the DPR mission said.

According to the mission, military activities have damaged 10,239 homes and 2,509 civilian infrastructure facilities in the DPR.

The report covers the period between February 17, 2022, and March 27, 2023.