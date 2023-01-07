Blaze at gas pipeline in LPR extinguished — authorities

LUGANSK, January 7. /TASS/. The employees of the Luganskgaz state enterprise have extinguished a fire at a gas pipeline in the town of Lutugino in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) which left about 13,000 consumers without gas, LPR authorities reported on Saturday.

"On the evening of January 7, an explosion with a subsequent fire occurred at a main pipeline in the town of Lutugino. At this moment, the specialists from the Luganskgaz state enterprise have extinguished the blaze at the main pipeline," a statement on the Telegram channel of the LPR’s government said.

The specialists will inspect the damaged section of the pipeline to establish the cause of the explosion. According to updated information, about 13,000 people have been temporarily left without gas supplies.