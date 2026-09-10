UAC plans to establish joint engineering center in India

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) plans to establish a joint engineering center in India, with cooperation on the project expected to begin in the near future, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said.

"We have plans to establish a joint engineering center here in India. Together with the Moscow Aviation Institute, we are already working on a cooperation program in both science and education. We are ready for this, and I think that in the near future we will begin working with the Indian side on this project," he said at the Innoprom India international industrial exhibition.

Badekha noted that the current priority is to organize the production and delivery of existing aircraft, as well as their production in India. According to him, the next stage should be cooperation in science and education.