First aircraft to be supplied to India directly from Russia after certificate validation

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) plans to supply the first aircraft to Indian companies directly from Russia, with deliveries possible once their Russian certificates are validated in India, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha told reporters.

"In any case, regardless of which company is involved, the first aircraft will still be supplied directly from Russia, since the localization process is also quite complex and lengthy, and so on," he said.

Badekha described the validation of Russian aircraft certificates in India as a key issue. "The key task now is to complete certification, or rather, to validate our certificate here in India. As soon as that is done, deliveries will become possible," he explained.

Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Dmitry Yadrov told reporters earlier that Russian and Indian aviation authorities plan to discuss certification procedures for the localization of SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft in the near future.

At Innoprom India, UAC signed agreements with Indian airlines on the supply of Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft. A total of 85 aircraft are planned for delivery. A letter of intent was signed for the supply of 50 aircraft for Pinnacle Air. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sleek Aviation for the supply of 35 aircraft, as well as the establishment of a training center at the operator's facilities equipped with a full-flight simulator.