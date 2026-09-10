UAC expects deal with India's HAL on SJ-100 aircraft in near future

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of state corporation Rostec) expects to conclude a deal with India's HAL on SJ-100 aircraft in the near future, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha told reporters.

"For the Superjets, we have a local partner, HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, with which we manufacture Su-30 and MiG-29 aircraft here. I think we will sign a firm licensing agreement with them by the end of the year," he said on the sidelines of the Innoprom India international industrial exhibition.

Badekha noted that the agreement is at an advanced stage of preparation. "I think we will conclude the deal in the near future," he added.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft. As part of the import substitution program, the aircraft is equipped with Russian-made PD-8 engines and domestically produced systems. UAC previously signed an agreement with India's HAL on the potential licensed production of the SJ-100 at its facilities. UAC CEO Vadim Badekha earlier told reporters that production of the first such aircraft in India could begin in three years.