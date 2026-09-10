Aircraft agreements with India may become firm contracts soon

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Aircraft agreements signed with India could be transformed into firm contracts in the near future, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) Vadim Badekha told reporters.

"At this point, I can say that the agreements that have been signed as statements of intent could, once we are ready, be transformed into firm contracts in the very near future," he said on the sidelines of the Innoprom India international industrial exhibition.

Badekha noted that the key task at present is to determine the localization program, as this is a requirement of the Indian side under the program.

According to him, a firm contract for the Il-114-300 will most likely be concluded with the Indian partner that will be responsible for producing the aircraft in India. Either a trilateral contract or a scheme under which UAC would supply the aircraft to the partner, which would then sell them, is being considered.

At Innoprom, UAC signed agreements with Indian airlines on the supply of Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft. A total of 85 aircraft are planned for delivery. A letter of intent was signed for the supply of 50 aircraft for Pinnacle Air. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Sleek Aviation for the supply of 35 aircraft, as well as the establishment of a training center at the operator's facilities equipped with a full-flight simulator.