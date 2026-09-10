Russia-China trade tops $185 bln in first eight months of 2026 — Titov

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Trade between Moscow and Beijing exceeded $185 bln in the first eight months of this year, up 28% from the same period in 2025, Chairman of the Russian side of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace, and Development and Russian Presidential Special Representative for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals Boris Titov said.

"The results of our economic work are clear: in the first eight months of this year, Russian-Chinese trade exceeded $185 bln. That's an increase of 28% compared with the same period last year," he said.

"For comparison, Russia's highest annual trade turnover with Germany – our largest partner in the past – was $101 bln. With China, we are seeing $185 [bln] in just the first eight months. This shows that the Russian economy has now definitively pivoted toward China in its economic relations," Titov said.