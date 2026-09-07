Carrying capacity of BAM, Trans-Siberian railways to hit 270 mln tonnes by 2032

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian Railway is scheduled for completion, boosting their combined carrying capacity to 210 million tonnes by the end of 2030 and to 270 million tonnes by the end of 2032.

These targets are outlined in the draft Socio-Economic Development Strategy for the Far Eastern Federal District through 2030, according to the document.

"Completion of the modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway to achieve carrying capacity levels of 210 million tonnes by the end of 2030 and 270 million tonnes by the end of 2032," the document says.