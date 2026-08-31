Around $1.1 bln invested to restart car plants left by foreigners in Russia

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Around 100 billion rubles ($1.1 bln) has been invested to restart car plants in Russia left by foreign companies, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with his deputies.

"We have restarted the facilities of foreign companies that exited the market, which ensured the restoration of production of cars in almost all segments in demand alongside the launch of new models on the assembly line. Around 100 billion rubles has been invested in adapting the relaunched plants, and an even larger amount has been allocated to the localization of automotive components," he said.

After 2022, the main emphasis was placed on keeping enterprises, workforce, and engineering expertise, Manturov added. "This task can be considered accomplished," he noted.