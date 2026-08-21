US has no idea of how long its economic pressure on Iran will take — Vance

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US Vice President J D Vance de-facto admitted that he has no idea for how long he will have to implement US President Donald Trump’s campaign of economic pressure on Iran.

During an interview with the Newsmax TV channel was asked for how long, in his opinion, Iran will be able to withstand economic pressure.

"You know, it's always tough to predict that, and that's honestly not really our focus," Vance said.

"They're under a ton of pressure. That pressure is conducive to our goal of ensuring they don't have a nuclear weapon, whether they can survive a couple of weeks or a couple of months or possibly longer," the US vice president added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the beginning of the "most crushing economic operation" against Iran. He also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities support Tehran would face serious economic consequences from the United States. According to Trump, Washington needs all its allies to side with the United States.